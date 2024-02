1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy on the Dip

The stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" has had a pretty mixed start to the year. This group includes high-profile tech companies that delivered excellent returns over the past decade: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.Some of them, most notably Meta Platforms and Nvidia, have been outperformers since January, while others haven't had the same luck. Apple is in the latter category -- the stock is down by nearly 5% year to date, the second-worst performance in the group.Still, that's no reason to ignore Apple stock. Let's find out why Apple remains an excellent pick for long-term investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel