|
13.09.2023 11:09:00
1 Magnificent Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
Over the last century, the U.S. economy has produced more of the world's leading companies than any other nation. Innovation has been key to that sustained dominance, because over time, different industries have evolved to create the most value. Apple remains the largest company on Earth today, but it has since been joined by Microsoft, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Nvidia in the trillion-dollar club. A couple of new candidates are emerging thanks, in part, to their connections to artificial intelligence (AI), which is creating opportunities for companies to generate substantial amounts of value. One of those companies is tech giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which has the potential to amass a $1 trillion market cap within the next decade, based on its historical growth rates and its leading position in the AI market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
