25.05.2024 16:15:00
1 Magnificent Stock Up 89% in 2024: Is It a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity?
In the past five years, Chipotle has crushed it for shareholders, skyrocketing 340%. The Tex-Mex fast casual concept is still expanding rapidly, while posting incredible profitability. It makes sense that investors seeking the next big industry winner are now taking a closer look at Cava (NYSE: CAVA), a much smaller chain.This surging restaurant stock is already up nearly 90% year to date. Does this powerful momentum make Cava a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity?Cava focuses on Mediterranean food, using a similar model to Chipotle that allows hungry patrons to build their own salads, grain bowls, or pitas. Clearly, this is catching on with consumers. Management points to a growing interest from the general public in making healthy food choices as a key tailwind, and Cava's fast-casual approach only increases accessibility and convenience for its customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
