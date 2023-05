1 Magnificent Stock You Should Buy On the Dip Right Away

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index turned in impressive gains, appreciating 20% so far in 2023. These come thanks to favorable signals such as cooling inflation and a resilient jobs market that kept the economy from sliding into a potential recession.The tech stock rally rubbed off positively on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). The stock is up by double-digit percentages so far this year. But its latest quarterly report led investors to press the panic button, and shares of Airbnb fell 17% over the past week as a result.Let's look at what happened and whether this could be a buying opportunity for savvy investors.Continue reading