1 Major Advantage That Sets Roku Apart From Netflix and Other Streamers

Streaming has become the norm for many TV viewers, but streaming companies are still duking it out for eyeballs and subscriptions. The lead position in consumer accounts mostly see-saws back and forth between Netflix and Disney, while the smaller players are still figuring out their place. Both Netflix and Disney launched ad-supported tiers over the last year, infringing somewhat on Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) turf. But Roku has an advantage over these larger peers that is setting it up for success.Roku has two different businesses: the device business and the platform business. Roku's device business comprises hardware that viewers use to stream content -- either Roku-enabled TVs or devices that physically hook up to screens to allow them to be used to show streaming media -- and its embedded software. Roku has the top streaming operating system in the U.S., even up against rivals like Amazon, which sells its own streaming devices under the Fire brand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel