1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have risen more than 70% over the past 30 days. A surge like this should merit some skepticism from investors. After all, the stock's valuation has changed dramatically in a very short period of time. Does the state of the underlying business really justify such a substantially more optimistic view than Wall Street was giving the company a month ago?While the stock's valuation is definitely pricey today, the company does have one thing going for it that really helps drive home why Tesla is winning over the hearts and minds of investors: It has become a cash cow, generating billions in cash for shareholders every quarter.While Tesla's 51% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2022 was impressive, the automaker's increase in free cash flow at the same rate to more than $7.5 billion is what is arguably the main event for investors interested in the stock. The fact that the electric car maker has been able to grow revenue, invest aggressively in its business, and increase free cash flow rapidly all at the same time is a testament to the scale of and execution of Tesla's operating model.