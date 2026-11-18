There are few initial public offerings (IPOs) that compare in size to the Anthropic IPO. The only good comparison is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public earlier this year.

When Anthropic was first rumored to be going public, a $1 trillion valuation was initially discussed, but that quickly rose to a rumored $2 trillion valuation. However, that was when the market was more bullish on AI. Now, it is less so, and Anthropic's pricing will likely value the stock at around $1.4 trillion at the high end.

That's still a huge IPO, but does that mean investors should buy on Day 1?

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