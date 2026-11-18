Anthropic Aktie
ISIN: US03703U1079
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18.11.2026 17:31:51
1 Major Lesson Anthropic Investors Can Learn From SpaceX’s IPO
There are few initial public offerings (IPOs) that compare in size to the Anthropic IPO. The only good comparison is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public earlier this year.
When Anthropic was first rumored to be going public, a $1 trillion valuation was initially discussed, but that quickly rose to a rumored $2 trillion valuation. However, that was when the market was more bullish on AI. Now, it is less so, and Anthropic's pricing will likely value the stock at around $1.4 trillion at the high end.
That's still a huge IPO, but does that mean investors should buy on Day 1?
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