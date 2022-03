1 Major Mistake Investors Are Making Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few years, COVID-19 stocks and meme stocks have at times been incredibly popular with retail investors. And while jumping on the latest bandwagon has resulted in incredible gains for some investors, others have been left holding the bag.Today, with oil prices hitting highs not seen in more than a decade, investors have been piling money into oil and gas stocks. The cycle has become all too familiar by now , and it's a dangerous one that, again, could leave some investors incurring significant losses in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading