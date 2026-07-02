AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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02.07.2026 20:06:00
1 Major Warning Flag AMD and Intel Investors Can't Afford to Ignore
If you've invested in AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) or Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over the past year, you're likely a very happy investor. Intel has risen about 480%, and AMD has risen around 280% over the past 12 months. Those are major gains, but not all stock gains are created equally.Sometimes, stocks go up for odd or technical market reasons (think about some of the stocks driven by posters in the WallStreetBets subreddit or meme stocks). Other times, companies are growing rapidly, so the market values them differently. Or investors might be willing to pay more for a stock for a different reason. A company growing sustainably is the best scenario for investors. Investors can get burned when a stock looks like it's doing well but the business behind it isn't living up to expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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