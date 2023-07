1 Mark Cuban Quote on Student Loans That Every Undergrad Should Read

Many people have no choice but to take out student loans to finance a degree. So if you're an undergrad who's racking up debt by the day just to get your diploma, you're in good company.But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to start chipping away at your debt while you're still in college. The sooner you start paying your student loans down, the less they're apt to cost you.Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is a big fan of avoiding debt when possible. But if you want a college degree, that may not in the cards.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel