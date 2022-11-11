|
11.11.2022 14:22:00
1 Market-Crushing Stock With 34% More Upside, According to Wall Street
Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is one of the great growth stocks of our generation. Since going public in 2006, the stock has gained over 3,000%, beating the market over nearly 17 years. It's outperformed recently as well, returning 90% over just the past three years, compared to the 24% return of the S&P 500.Wall Street believes Chipotle has more market-beating upside ahead. According to TipRanks, 17 out of 19 analysts believe it's a stock worth buying today. And the average price target is $1,845 per share, which is about 34% higher than where the stock trades right now at $1,377 per share. Here's why Wall Street loves Chipotle stock, but why you should approach this investment opportunity with realistic expectations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!