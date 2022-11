1 Market-Crushing Stock With 34% More Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is one of the great growth stocks of our generation. Since going public in 2006, the stock has gained over 3,000%, beating the market over nearly 17 years. It's outperformed recently as well, returning 90% over just the past three years, compared to the 24% return of the S&P 500.Wall Street believes Chipotle has more market-beating upside ahead. According to TipRanks, 17 out of 19 analysts believe it's a stock worth buying today. And the average price target is $1,845 per share, which is about 34% higher than where the stock trades right now at $1,377 per share. Here's why Wall Street loves Chipotle stock, but why you should approach this investment opportunity with realistic expectations.Continue reading