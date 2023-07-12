1 Marvelous Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You'd Heard of Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the best ways to ensure you're prepared for retirement is by using all of the resources available to you throughout your career to save, particularly with tax-advantaged retirement accounts. These offer the dual benefit of allowing you to invest your money (instead of purely saving) while giving you tax breaks too.Although there are several types of retirement accounts, they're not all alike -- each has its own benefits for potential users to consider. One of the most underrated choices is a Roth IRA, which can be the perfect source of supplemental income in retirement. You could be missing out if you're not currently using a Roth IRA.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading