1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come.The graphics specialist recently revealed that it is sitting on a $100 billion addressable revenue opportunity in the gaming segment. That points toward a tremendous growth opportunity -- gaming produced $12.5 billion in revenue for Nvidia in fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30), recording 61% growth over the prior year.Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business.Continue reading