1 Massive Reason to Buy Apple Stock After Its Latest Pullback

Share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped nearly 5% after the company released fiscal 2023 third-quarter results (for the three months ended July 1) on Aug. 3. Apparently, investors pressed the panic button following yet another quarter of declining iPhone sales and tepid guidance.Revenue fell 1% versus the year-ago period to $81.8 billion. Earnings were down 5% year over year to $1.26 per share. The tech giant's revenue was in line with Wall Street's expectations, and its earnings were comfortably ahead of the $1.20 consensus estimate.Apple's outlook for the current quarter was the main culprit as management said it expects revenue to decline on a year-over-year basis again in Q4 due to macroeconomic headwinds. This would mark the fourth straight quarter of declining sales for Apple , driven by weakness in smartphones, tablets, and computers across the globe.