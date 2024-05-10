|
10.05.2024 13:00:00
1 Member of Congress Has Been Loading Up on This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock, and I Am, Too
Seeing what stocks politicians have been buying is an interesting investing strategy, as they sometimes have access to information that the general public doesn't. Other times, their financial advisors are making moves just like average investors, so blindly following these trades isn't the best idea, either.However, with emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI), understanding what lawmakers are doing seems like a wise idea, as some guardrails may be emerging around the technology. Furthermore, it makes you wonder when you see a member of Congress making transactions nearing $1 million in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, has been heavily trading Meta's stock, which is notable because he supported a new law that could lead to the Chinese social media platform TikTok being banned in the U.S. Many lot of his actions have been short-term in-and-out trades, but he's increased his position by $73,000 in March (the last month we have data for). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
