1 Metaverse and AI Super Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Right now , there's no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is the hottest thing in the technology sector. It's rightfully taken the next-big-thing mantle on Wall Street. It's also seemingly made many investors forget about the last tech trend to have that informal designation -- the metaverse.While it's hard to overstate the potential impacts of AI , it would also be a mistake to write the metaverse off as a fad that's already peaked. There are big opportunities for investors in the category.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading