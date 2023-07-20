|
20.07.2023 15:49:54
1 Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Meta Platforms)
A couple of years ago, the term "metaverse" entered the mainstream and became a source of clickbait for investment journals. The metaverse, in simplest terms, is a persistent, immersive, 3D virtual world that people can access by using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets. While this may sound a bit like science fiction (and it should, as the origin of the concept and the word "metaverse" came from a 1990s sci-fi bestseller), there are actually several exciting use cases for this technology. One company seeking to capitalize on the rise of virtual reality, and its overlap with gaming and the nascent metaverse, is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).Though Roblox's stock price gained a generous 54% year to date, the company still trades at a steep discount to the all-time high it reached in November 2021. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
