04.02.2023 15:10:00
1 Metric From Meta Platforms and Snap That Forebodes Trouble for Pinterest
Image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has two main ways to grow its revenue: attract more users and make more money per user. One of these growth levers was already challenged. And recent financial results from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) cast serious doubt on the other.The U.S. ad market is the most important part of Pinterest's business right now. And that's where headwinds are blowing the hardest.Global monthly active users for Pinterest peaked back in the first quarter of 2021 at 478 million. Coincidentally, that's the same quarter that Pinterest stock peaked at almost $90 per share.Continue reading
