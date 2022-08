1 Metric That Apple Investors Should Stop Worrying About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many of its streaming rivals, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) does not disclose the exact number of people who watch its TV shows and movies. In fact, Apple goes further than competitors such as Netflix and Walt Disney's Disney+ in that it also withholds Apple TV+ subscriber figures. Instead, the company combines its video-streaming numbers with the rest of its services business, which includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and more.To some investors, it may seem like Apple is hiding something. Here's why you shouldn't worry.Apple's tight-lipped approach to viewership numbers is in the spotlight after Ben Stiller spoke with Decider about his Apple TV+ show, Severance. The actor and director said he doesn't know how many people have watched the show because Apple has only provided him partial data. However, Stiller noted even that information is far from transparent: "[Y]ou get these graphs and charts ... but you don't know what the baseline is."Continue reading