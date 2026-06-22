NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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22.06.2026 04:00:00
1 Mind-Boggling Metric That Makes Nvidia Stock a Screaming Buy
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be the world's largest company by market cap, but I still think it's a screaming buy at today's levels. The reality is that future growth hasn't been priced into its stock as much as some of its peers. In fact, the market isn't prepared at all for a 2027 where Nvidia sees strong growth.If your investment horizon spans more than a few months (as it should for an individual investor), then I think there are few better buys in the market than Nvidia. I've got a single mind-boggling metric that makes Nvidia a screaming buy here, and there are plenty of gains to be had by buying the stock today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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