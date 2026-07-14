Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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14.07.2026 17:50:00
1 Mind-Boggling Metric That Proves Sandisk Stock Is Still Remarkably Cheap
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been the top-performing S&P 500 stock so far this year. It's up by around 600%, easily outperforming the second-place performer, Dell, which is up by around 240%. So unless another stock emerges with a massive new tailwind or something catastrophic happens to Sandisk's business, I think it may have already locked up the title of 2026's best-performing stock. Moreover, I don't think it's done yet.Despite a jaw-dropping run over the past year, the stock still looks pretty cheap. The question is, does it deserve to be?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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