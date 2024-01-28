|
28.01.2024 11:30:00
1 Monster AI Growth Stock Up 31,400% Since 2000 to Buy Now and Hold Long-Term
Accelerated computing company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 last year. Its share price rocketed 239% as investors positioned their portfolios around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. But that fantastic performance was merely the most recent chapter in a longer growth story still being written.The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to compound at 37% annually to approach $2 trillion by 2030, and Nvidia has positioned itself as a major beneficiary. In fact, CFRA analyst Angelo Zino recently told Business Insider that "Nvidia is clearly going to be the biggest winner" as that opportunity unfolds.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
