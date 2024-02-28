|
28.02.2024 16:17:00
1 Monster AI Growth Stock Up 43,670% Since 2000 to Buy Now and Hold Long Term
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999. That innovation has since revolutionized the media and entertainment industry, bringing sensational visual effects to video games, film, and professional design applications. The company's GPUs have also become the gold standard in accelerating complex data center workloads, like artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.Nvidia created tremendous value for shareholders as those events unfolded. Its stock has soared 43,670% since 2000, compounding at 28.6% annually. At that pace, $5,000 invested in the company 24 years ago would be worth $2.1 million today. Similar returns in the future are beyond the realm of possibility, but Nvidia stock could still be a rewarding investment. Here's why.Nvidia was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 last year, but Wall Street was on edge when the company announced fourth-quarter results last week. Some analysts expected the stock to pullback significantly following the report, simply because expectations were so lofty. But the company delivered another drop-the-mic performance, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines, and the stock moved 10% higher on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Thomas Woldbye, the Dane now charting Heathrow’s future (Financial Times)
|
20.02.24
|Friends now, foes later: Sequoia’s drama at Klarna (Financial Times)
|
19.02.24
|Ten reasons why a mass-market sale of NatWest stock is now a bad idea (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Arm’s an AI stock now. When’s the crash? (Financial Times)
|
11.02.24
|America now has a high-pressure economy (Financial Times)
|
05.02.24
|We need to act on online disinformation now (Financial Times)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)