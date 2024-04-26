|
26.04.2024 10:44:00
1 Monster Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Up 45,900% in 20 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) accomplished a great deal in the past two decades. The chipmaker solidified its status as the gold standard in graphics processors for video games and other multimedia. Moreover, its accelerated computing platform has become the premier solution for demanding data center workloads like analytics, artificial intelligence, and scientific simulation.During that period, Nvidia saw its share price soar 45,900% as it transitioned from computer graphics trailblazer to data center powerhouse. To contextualize that figure, $10,000 invested in Nvidia in April 2004 would now be worth about $4.6 million.The stock has been especially hot lately, with shares tripling in the past year alone. Even so, Wall Street is still overwhelmingly bullish on Nvidia. The stock carries a consensus rating of "buy" and its median one-year price target of $1,000 per share implies 22% upside from its current price. Even more compelling, among the 60 analysts that follow Nvidia, not a single one recommends selling right now.
