|
25.04.2022 14:47:00
1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now
When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." At least in the near term. The market's approach to assigning reasonable price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios can change dramatically in a relatively short amount of time, and we've seen this dynamic play out over the last couple years and lead to wide swings for stocks that trade at growth-dependent valuations. Additionally, companies that saw surging business due to conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic have now seen some of those catalysts weaken substantially, and it's resulted in some precipitous valuation pullbacks for many "pandemic stocks." Let's take a closer look at one industry innovator that's now down 80% from its peak and looks like a great long-term buy at today's prices. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!