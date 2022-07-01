|
01.07.2022 15:23:00
1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever
In the deepest, darkest depths of the early coronavirus recession, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock changed hands at just $58 per share. The crash quickly turned into a soaring rebound when investors realized that lockdowns would be good for this company's business prospects, especially since a ton of new video-streaming services were hitting the market. By February 2021, the media-streaming technology expert's shares had skyrocketed to $487 -- a gain of 736% from bottom to top.But the gains didn't last. When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, and the pandemic started to fade out, many investors concluded that Roku's glory days were over. The stock is back down to $84 per share these days, more than 80% below last year's lofty peak.And that massive price cut spells a tremendous investment opportunity for you and me. The powers that be are making a huge mistake here because Roku's growth story is just getting started.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!