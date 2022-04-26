Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
26.04.2022 13:35:00
1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now
The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. Some industry insiders and analysts even think that the metaverse will evolve into a multitrillion-dollar annual market. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations. That means that there are some promising companies in the metaverse space that now trade at huge discounts compared to recent highs, and the big sell-offs have created opportunities to build positions in innovative and influential companies. Read on for a look at a metaverse leader trading down 76% from its recent high that's worth investing in today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerViele Belastungsfaktoren: Wall Street gibt schlussendlich ab -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag zunächst fester, am Nachmittag jedoch rutschten beide Indizes unter die Nulllinie, wo sie auch schlossen. Die US-Börsen notierten mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.