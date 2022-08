1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Revolutionary technologies are not always built during rosy economic periods. In fact, two of the most popular tech companies of today were forged in 2008 and 2009, around the global financial crisis. They're none other than Airbnb and Uber Technologies. The U.S. has two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, but as history suggests, that doesn't mean innovation will grind to a halt. In fact, one technology known as the metaverse is receiving billions of dollars in investment right now , and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is leading the charge.The financial opportunities in this virtual world could dwarf anything seen by the traditional social media industry over the last decade, and with Meta stock down 58% from its all-time high, here's why investors should take it as a chance to buy now. Continue reading