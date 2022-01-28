|
28.01.2022 13:50:00
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now
The metaverse offers a degree of potential that businesses haven't seen since the dawn of the internet. Companies tend to have different visions for what this digital world could be, depending on their current business models. But most of them perceive a virtual existence of some variation for their users, and even the possibility of a self-sustaining digital economy.Social media powerhouse Snap (NYSE: SNAP) could be at the forefront of metaverse development, as it's constantly building on its augmented reality technologies. In 2021, I expressed some concerns about the company's valuation, but Snap stock has fallen by 53% since then, and 66% from its 52-week high.The metaverse promises new life for this alternative-reality innovator, so with its stock beaten down, now might be the time to buy.Continue reading
