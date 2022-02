1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Long-term investors should pay little attention to Wall Street analyst price targets, since these targets are only based on a one-year time horizon. However, when an analyst is projecting incredible upside in just one year alone, it might be worth taking a look at the stock. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives set a price target of $38 on Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), implying 481% upside from the stock price as of this writing. Matterport's 3-D cameras have allowed over 500,00 subscribers to capture images of over 6.7 million spaces. These images can then be sent to the cloud as "digital twins" of the physical spaces, and businesses can analyze them to optimize the spaces or share them with potential customers. This technology is appealing for those looking to create 3-D images of real-life spaces to bring to the metaverse with them, which is why this company has serious growth potential. If it can capitalize on the growth of the metaverse, Matterport could be a big winner over the next decade. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading