1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

The semiconductor market has returned to growth of late following a tough 2023 when the industry's revenue fell 8% to $527 billion thanks to the weak demand for smartphones and personal computers (PCs). Semiconductor sales increased 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven mainly by the strong demand for chips needed to train and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) models.More specifically, the AI chip market generated almost $52 billion in revenue in 2023, accounting for almost 10% of the overall market based on the total revenue the industry logged last year. The AI chip market is projected to clock an annual growth rate of just over 40% through 2032, generating annual revenue of $1.11 trillion at the end of the forecast period.So, the solid demand for AI chips is going to be a huge growth driver for the semiconductor market over the next decade. However, chipmakers haven't been able to keep up with the booming demand. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for instance, saw such huge demand for its popular H100 AI graphics card that customers were waiting for as long as 11 months to receive the chip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel