|
18.08.2022 13:34:00
1 Monster Risk for 3M That You Might Want to Avoid
In 2008, 3M (NYSE: MMM) acquired a small company called Aearo Technology for $1.2 billion. The company made two-sided earplugs that it sold to the U.S. military. One side allowed military personnel to hear people talking, and the other blocked out all noise completely. A courtroom battle with a competitor could lead to a big problem stemming from the small acquisition.Ironically, 3M started the dispute in 2012 with a patent-infringement case against a competitor, Moldex. 3M withdrew the case, but Moldex filed a separate lawsuit against 3M in 2014, alleging that the company used the patent-infringement case to put Moldex out of the earplug market. During the proceedings, Moldex presented evidence that 3M was aware of possible defects in its earplugs but continued to sell them to the military through 2015, which was about the same time the evidence was presented in court.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 3M Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|8 628,50
|1,61%
|3M Co.
|143,30
|-0,87%