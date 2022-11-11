|
11.11.2022 15:10:00
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
By now, most people are familiar with cloud computing. If you own an Apple iPhone, you probably have access to iCloud, or you might be a user of Alphabet's Google Drive on another device. These are basic applications of cloud technology, which allows us to store our data online where it's easily accessible from anywhere, at any time.But there's a much greater demand for cloud-based services in the corporate sector. The industry could be valued at more than $1.5 trillion annually by 2030, according to Grand View Research, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) being the top two players right now. But there's a much smaller provider called DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), and it just crushed its bigger competitors for growth in the third quarter (ended Sept. 30). Its stock trades at a very attractive price right now, and here's why it might be worth buying.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!