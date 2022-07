1 More Reason to Avoid American Airlines Stock: Surging Costs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For much of last year, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares seemed to defy gravity, despite the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand.Indeed, American posted a pre-tax loss of $2.5 billion in 2021. Excluding special items (most notably, the benefit from government payroll support programs), its pre-tax loss came to nearly $7 billion. Nevertheless, American Airlines stock spent much of last year above $20, putting its market cap roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels and its enterprise value at a multiyear high.Continue reading