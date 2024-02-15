|
15.02.2024 11:21:00
1 Nasdaq-100 Stock That's a Screaming Buy in February, and 1 to Avoid
Although Wall Street is a bona fide moneymaker over long periods, its performance over shorter timelines is about as certain as a coin flip. For instance, each of the stock market's major indexes have traded off bear and bull markets in successive years since the decade began. These swings have been especially noteworthy in the growth-fueled Nasdaq-100.The Nasdaq-100, which is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, lost a whopping 33% of its value in 2022, and has rallied 61% since the start of 2023 (as of the closing bell on Feb. 13, 2024). Despite this amazing rally, deals can still be found. But on the flip side, understand that not every component of the Nasdaq-100 is worth buying.As we motor ahead in February, one Nasdaq-100 component stands out as a no-brainer buy, while another widely owned Nasdaq-100 stock is rife with red flags.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,30
|-1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street sind am letzten Tag der Handelswoche keine großen Ausschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.