29.07.2024 13:00:00
1 Nasdaq ETF to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
Along with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite is one of the three main indexes in the U.S. stock market. It tracks virtually every company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Nasdaq-100 is a subset of the Nasdaq Composite and tracks the largest 100 non-financial companies listed.Investors wanting exposure to the Nasdaq should consider the more concentrated Nasdaq-100. The newly formed Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM) is a great option and comparable to the more widely known Invesco QQQ ETF (the second-most-traded ETF in the U.S.).If you have $1,000 available to invest (ideally with an emergency fund saved and high-interest debt paid down), this ETF can provide great growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
