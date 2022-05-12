|
1 Nasdaq Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Now and Hold
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is the global leader in action camera technology. It listed on the public markets in 2014 at $24.00 per share, promptly rocketed to $93.85, and then spent the next six years steadily declining before finding a bottom at $2.29 per share in 2020.But the company has been on a mission to transform its business model by leveraging new sales channels and unlocking new revenue streams. Those moves have successfully driven a modest recovery in GoPro stock, and here's why there could be significant long-term rewards for investors who buy it now and hold. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
