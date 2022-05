1 Nasdaq Growth Stock to Buy After Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-centric Nasdaq -100 index might be in the throes of a bear market right now after falling 28% from its all-time high, but there are plenty of individual stocks in the technology sector delivering stellar performances from an operational perspective.It's a reminder of an important lesson: stock prices aren't everything. A stock that has fallen significantly doesn't mean it represents value, but a business that exceeds expectations combined with a discounted stock price can be a game-changer for most portfolios over the long term. Digital language-education company Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) definitely fits in the latter category, at least when you look at its first-quarter 2022 results, which revealed soaring growth, among other positive surprises. Here are the details and why this stock is a buy after its earnings release.Continue reading