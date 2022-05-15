|
15.05.2022 14:20:00
1 Nasdaq Growth Stock to Buy After Earnings
The tech-centric Nasdaq-100 index might be in the throes of a bear market right now after falling 28% from its all-time high, but there are plenty of individual stocks in the technology sector delivering stellar performances from an operational perspective.It's a reminder of an important lesson: stock prices aren't everything. A stock that has fallen significantly doesn't mean it represents value, but a business that exceeds expectations combined with a discounted stock price can be a game-changer for most portfolios over the long term. Digital language-education company Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) definitely fits in the latter category, at least when you look at its first-quarter 2022 results, which revealed soaring growth, among other positive surprises. Here are the details and why this stock is a buy after its earnings release.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!