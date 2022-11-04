1 Nasdaq Stock Down 43% to Buy Before It Starts Crushing the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ASML Holding's (NASDAQ: ASML) stock price plunged 43% so far in 2022 thanks to concerns about a slowdown in chip demand, as well as the broader market sell-off that has been triggered by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. But shares of the Dutch semiconductor giant started rallying following the release of its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct. 19.ASML's top and bottom lines exceeded expectations as the demand for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment remained healthy. But what caught investors' attention was ASML's solid guidance and management's assurance that the U.S. government's restrictions on sales of chips to China will only have a limited impact on the company's 2023 revenue. More specifically, just 5% of ASML's backlog would be impacted by the ban.Investors have been pessimistic about ASML ever since the restrictions on the sales of chips to China were announced. So it isn't surprising to see the stock rallying in the wake of management's reassuring outlook that was driven by solid growth in orders for ASML's lithography equipment. Let's look at the reasons why ASML seems built for impressive growth going forward.