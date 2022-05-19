1 Nasdaq Stock Down 75% That Could Crush the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) have not been enjoying its stock performance in 2022 -- down 75%, thanks to the market's overall negativity about the tech sector. But shareholders got some relief when the company delivered its first-quarter report on May 10. The spatial data company's results were better than expected, with a smaller loss than forecast, among other bright spots, and investors gave the stock a thumbs-up. Let's take a closer look at Matterport's latest numbers and consider what could lie in store for this beaten-down tech stock in the long run.Matterport enables its customers to create "digital twins" of physical objects and spaces in the real world with the help of devices such as 3D cameras, 360-degree cameras, and even smartphones, and use the data they gather in an array of valuable ways. The company serves industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, commercial real estate, and retail, among others.The company reported Q1 revenue of $28.5 million, an increase of just 6% year over year, while its non-GAAP net loss increased to $0.10 per share from $0.01 per share in the prior-year period.However, Wall Street was looking for $24.5 million in revenue and a loss of $0.14 per share. But solid growth in the company's subscriber base and subscription revenue helped it beat expectations. Of course, there wasn't much to write home about when it came to Matterport's top- and bottom-line performances last quarter. However, some key metrics indicate that the company is setting itself up for stronger long-term growth.Continue reading