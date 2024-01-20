|
20.01.2024 12:00:00
1 Nearly Effortless Way to Boost Your Social Security by Hundreds of Dollars per Month
Social Security is a lifeline for millions of older adults, with more than 40% of baby boomers saying their benefits will be their primary source of retirement income, according to a 2023 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. It's wise, then, to ensure you're doing everything possible to maximize your benefits. Several factors affect your benefit amount, including your earnings history, the length of your career, and the age at which you begin claiming.If you're married or divorced, though, you could be entitled to a special type of Social Security that can potentially increase your payments by hundreds of dollars per month. Here's how to see whether you qualify.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!