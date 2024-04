1 New Green Flag for Moderna and Merck Stock

According to some new data revealed by Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting on April 8, the biotech responsible for the Spikevax coronavirus vaccine may have another blockbuster drug in the works, this time a personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) for head and neck cancers that it's developing in conjunction with Merck (NYSE: MRK).It's a no-brainer that favorable data makes for favorable sentiments, but this new development could prove to be even more positive than investors realize in the long term. Let's explore in more detail why both companies just got a new green flag.Moderna's individualized cancer vaccine is called mRNA-4157, and it's being investigated for a handful of different indications, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal carcinoma, and bladder cancer, among others. Some of the indications, such as for melanoma, are being tested in late-stage clinical trials, whereas others are less mature.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel