:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.11.2025 17:48:00
1 New Reason to Be Cautious About Buying Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Right Now
Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchains are likely to be one of the crypto sector's biggest growth drivers over the next five years or so. As more of those assets are managed or traded on blockchains, more value touches the networks in question, which supports the prices of their native tokens.But recently, the giant bucket of real-world assets that use blockchains mostly as a glorified record-keeping system has started to shrink, even as the smaller bucket of assets that actually live and move on-chain is now barely inching forward after a big growth spurt over the last 12 months. The implications of this shift are significant for the chains most exposed to the RWA segment, specifically Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).It's worth being a bit more cautious about buying them than before. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
