12.02.2024 15:21:00
1 No-Brainer AI Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever
When I talk about "stocks to hold forever," you'll usually see a proven heavyweight like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). They are battle-tested heavyweights with robust and flexible business models, poised to compete and generate market-beating stock returns for many years or even decades to come. I stand by these surefire recommendations. Of course. You can't go wrong with market-defining superstars whose market caps are measured in trillions of dollars.But that's not the only way to go. From time to time, a new company comes along with its sights set on long-term growth. The story may be in its first few chapters, or early innings, or the opening drive of the first quarter, but the durable money-making outcome already seems obvious.That's what Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner saw in Amazon 22 years ago, laying the groundwork for a 22,700% return on their first Amazon investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
