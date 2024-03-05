|
05.03.2024 11:01:00
1 No-Brainer AI Stock Down 56% to Buy and Hold Forever
Despite its considerable potential for gains, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has become a somewhat volatile stock. It is down more than 55% from its all-time high and, following an unexpected CEO change, fell 18% after its latest earnings report.Nonetheless, investors should not ignore the considerable attributes of this artificial intelligence (AI) stock. As the company likely turns to a more AI-oriented direction, investors should treat this as an opportunity to buy and hold Snowflake.Snowflake offers the leading data cloud product, which allows entities to store, manage, and secure their data from a centralized location. This sidesteps the security and data-integrity issues of storing multiple copies of data sets on servers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
