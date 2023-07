1 No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a consensus that artificial intelligence (AI) holds incredible promise to transform multiple segments of the economy as well as the world. Unfortunately, along with all that promise comes additional consensus that the rise of AI will also usher in all sorts of new cybersecurity challenges from radically advanced technologies that could be used for destructive purposes. Bad actors are already using generative AI technologies to carry out cyberattacks, and it's virtually certain that the use of these technologies will continue to ramp up.With AI giving cybercriminals a wide range of versatile new tools, demand for high-performance cybersecurity protections should soar over the next decade and beyond. There's likely a big opportunity here for the companies that can provide it and for those companies' investors. CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) Falcon platform is a unified cybersecurity solution that delivers next-generation antivirus protections, endpoint-device detection and response, and threat-hunting services. Falcon's tech helps keep networks safe and prevent computers, mobile devices, servers, and other hardware from being exploited. It's providing best-in-class identification and protection performance and is helping businesses and institutions keep up with the evolving threat landscape. Continue reading