1 No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for Phenomenal Gains in the Next 5 Years

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has witnessed a huge turnaround in its fortunes this year, rising a whopping 148% so far thanks to the improving scenario in the digital advertisement market as well as the company's focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its applications. And the best part is that these catalysts are expected to send this tech stock even higher.According to Citi analyst Ronald Josey, Meta stock could hit $385 in the next three months on the back of a favorable digital ad market and the potential unveiling of new AI products. That would translate into a 29% jump from current levels. It is worth noting that Josey's price target is almost in line with the $377.50 median price target that Meta carries per a consensus of 48 analysts covering the stock.Let's look at the reasons why shares of Meta could keep surging higher and why buying this tech stock is a no-brainer right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

