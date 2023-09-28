|
28.09.2023 12:48:00
1 No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for Phenomenal Gains in the Next 5 Years
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has witnessed a huge turnaround in its fortunes this year, rising a whopping 148% so far thanks to the improving scenario in the digital advertisement market as well as the company's focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its applications. And the best part is that these catalysts are expected to send this tech stock even higher.According to Citi analyst Ronald Josey, Meta stock could hit $385 in the next three months on the back of a favorable digital ad market and the potential unveiling of new AI products. That would translate into a 29% jump from current levels. It is worth noting that Josey's price target is almost in line with the $377.50 median price target that Meta carries per a consensus of 48 analysts covering the stock.Let's look at the reasons why shares of Meta could keep surging higher and why buying this tech stock is a no-brainer right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 378,00
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.