NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.02.2026 15:30:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock to Buy Now With $150
Investors looking to buy into AI stocks, particularly semiconductor stocks, should look beyond the biggest names like Nvidia or Broadcom. Additionally, the surge in memory chipmaker's values amid the push for more AI compute power has left those stocks looking fairly expensive.But investors with just $150 can still buy a great AI chipmaker. Despite a disappointing outlook for the next year, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) looks like a no-brainer buy for patient investors who can withstand a bit of financial pressure in the near term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!