1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

You'd be hard-pressed to find a topic that has dominated the business and tech world over the past couple of years more than artificial intelligence (AI). It's been more unavoidable than traffic in Los Angeles.Despite being around for decades (yes, decades), AI was recently brought to the mainstream with the success of generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini (formerly Bard). Before then, AI was mainly operating behind the scenes. However, these consumer-facing applications allow the everyday person to interact with and get a gist of the potential of AI more directly.If you're interested in investing in what many consider the future of technology and have $1,000 available, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is a great option to add to your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool