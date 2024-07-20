|
20.07.2024 15:45:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
You'd be hard-pressed to find a topic that has dominated the business and tech world over the past couple of years more than artificial intelligence (AI). It's been more unavoidable than traffic in Los Angeles.Despite being around for decades (yes, decades), AI was recently brought to the mainstream with the success of generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini (formerly Bard). Before then, AI was mainly operating behind the scenes. However, these consumer-facing applications allow the everyday person to interact with and get a gist of the potential of AI more directly.If you're interested in investing in what many consider the future of technology and have $1,000 available, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is a great option to add to your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!