Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
14.11.2025 10:47:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Buy With $70 During the Nasdaq Bull Market
The Nasdaq-100 index is packed with some of America's largest technology companies, including those leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It took a brief trip into bear territory earlier this year following the announcement of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, but it has since rocketed higher by a whopping 50% from its April low point, setting a new record high and kicking off a fresh bull market.Investors who haven't owned AI stocks over the last few months have likely missed out on some of the biggest gains this new bull market has offered so far. Going back even further, AI stocks have fueled a significant portion of the gains in Nasdaq-100 since this technology started gaining traction in early 2023.Fortunately, it probably isn't too late for investors to capture this opportunity. The Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that exclusively invests in the companies driving the AI boom. A single share costs under $70, and here's why it could be a great addition to any diversified portfolio.
